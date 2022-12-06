Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Director Sells $233,960.00 in Stock

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $57.58. 327,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

