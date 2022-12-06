TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $215.34 million and approximately $10.60 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00079904 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060345 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000400 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001390 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010108 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00025951 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005346 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000267 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,121,897 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,493,535 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.