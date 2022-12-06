Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Tenneco Price Performance

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenneco will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenneco

Tenneco Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter worth about $54,794,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,286,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tenneco by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,765,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after acquiring an additional 962,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 657,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $12,029,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.