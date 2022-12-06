Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Tenneco Price Performance
Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.99.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenneco will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenneco
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenneco (TEN)
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.