Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tenneco stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,626,000 after buying an additional 230,705 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tenneco by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,765,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after buying an additional 962,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,902,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,142,000 after buying an additional 563,622 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter valued at $54,794,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,203,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

