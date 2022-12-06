Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading 3.2% Higher

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.63. 236,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,994,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

