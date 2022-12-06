Tellor (TRB) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (TRB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $13.50 or 0.00079450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $31.40 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $971.65 or 0.05717968 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00499671 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.80 or 0.30128992 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,494 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
