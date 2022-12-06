Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 85 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after buying an additional 1,252,947 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth $1,847,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

