Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,339,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,417,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 7.19% of Target worth $4,708,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.1% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 12.7% in the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Target by 43.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Performance

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $155.67 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

