Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for 0.9% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 485.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,633,000 after acquiring an additional 847,667 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 2.35. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

