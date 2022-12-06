Syscoin One Day Volume Reaches $2.34 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $79.05 million and $2.34 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,019.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00654568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00244600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00056511 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 673,607,210 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

