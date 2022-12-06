Symbol (XYM) One Day Volume Tops $752,256.86

Symbol (XYM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $192.56 million and $752,256.86 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $950.44 or 0.05590244 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00501820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,144.49 or 0.30258563 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.