Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch Stock Performance

Switch stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,548,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,689. Switch has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Switch Cuts Dividend

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Switch’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

Insider Transactions at Switch

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,964,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,758,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Switch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Switch by 575.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth $46,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Switch during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Switch by 30.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.