Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Down to $13.36

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 13.36, but opened at 13.05. Sweetgreen shares last traded at 12.67, with a volume of 2,135 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 7.0 %

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

