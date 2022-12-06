Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Up 21.7% This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $52.05 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,926,488,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,494,677,935 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

