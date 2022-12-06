Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SU traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. 183,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,199. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

