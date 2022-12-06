Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.09)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $77-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.42 million.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,928. The stock has a market cap of $854.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Sumo Logic

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.93.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $34,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,808.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,278 shares of company stock worth $753,797 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.