Substratum Hits Market Cap of $327,363.37 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $327,363.37 and $185.65 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,051.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010810 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00049659 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00240683 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085963 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

