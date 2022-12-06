Strong Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00026141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market cap of $615,079.07 and approximately $111,398.68 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $965.43 or 0.05678000 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00501572 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,144.08 or 0.30243619 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

