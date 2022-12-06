StockNews.com Upgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $10.98 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

