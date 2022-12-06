StockNews.com Upgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $10.98 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness
In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
