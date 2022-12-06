StockNews.com Downgrades Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to Buy

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VSH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

VSH traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $22.35. 953,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.