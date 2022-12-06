StockNews.com Downgrades Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

WTRG has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $48.04 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

