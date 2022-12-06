StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

About vTv Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

