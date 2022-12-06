Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of V.F. Call Options (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 25,691 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 425% compared to the typical volume of 4,896 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.53. 106,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. V.F. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $886,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in V.F. by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 571,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.