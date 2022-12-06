Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Caterpillar Put Options (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 42,116 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 29,154 put options.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.31. 254,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.59. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

