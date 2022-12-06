STERIS (NYSE:STE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

STE has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.40.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $185.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,685.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.76. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.