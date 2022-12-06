STERIS (NYSE:STE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
STE has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.40.
STERIS Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of STERIS stock opened at $185.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,685.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.76. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
