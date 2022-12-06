Stelco (TSE:STLC) Downgraded by Eight Capital

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Eight Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$43.25 price target on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.98.

Stelco Stock Performance

TSE STLC opened at C$45.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.71. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.25.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

