State Street Corp Sells 2,397,999 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,621,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,397,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.92% of ConocoPhillips worth $5,757,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.0 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

