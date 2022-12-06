State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,787,724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 640,383 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.3% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,406,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 365,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $245,917,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,873,474,163. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $181.09 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.18 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $571.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.