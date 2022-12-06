State Street Corp Has $9.33 Billion Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,701,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,747,790 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.6% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $9,332,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

