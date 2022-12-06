State Street Corp Has $14.84 Billion Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. State Street Corp owned 3.91% of NVIDIA worth $14,835,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 170.6% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

NVDA stock opened at $165.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average is $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $411.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $324.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

