State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.74% of 3M worth $4,229,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $125.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average of $129.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

