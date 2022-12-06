Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

