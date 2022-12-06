Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

