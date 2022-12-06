StackLine Partners LP Has $14.40 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

StackLine Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Kirby makes up 8.2% of StackLine Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. StackLine Partners LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kirby by 11.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 204.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 133,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.83. 144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.