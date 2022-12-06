SRS Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,869 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Airbnb makes up 0.0% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1,341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 70,783 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 853,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,026,000 after acquiring an additional 143,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $213,284,808.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,241 shares of company stock worth $93,845,333. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

