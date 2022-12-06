SRS Investment Management LLC Has $103.89 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

SRS Investment Management LLC lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110,920 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 2.0% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 0.91% of MGM Resorts International worth $103,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

