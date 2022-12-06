Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (FUND) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, December 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

Shares of FUND stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,224.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 66,267 shares in the company, valued at $482,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 21,010 shares of company stock worth $152,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 50,114 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

