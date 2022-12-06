Springhouse Capital Management LP Invests $6.33 Million in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 643,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,000. Bright Lights Acquisition makes up approximately 3.1% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.24% of Bright Lights Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLTS. RPO LLC increased its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 99.5% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 944,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 471,379 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 817,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 74,327 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 553,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,612,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Bright Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BLTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,884. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

About Bright Lights Acquisition

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

See Also

