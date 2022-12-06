Springhouse Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. Expedia Group accounts for about 1.6% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $97.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,256. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53.
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.
