Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $119.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI to $119.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.34.
Splunk Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Splunk stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.37.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
