Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 296.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,192 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 165,440 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Splunk worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Splunk to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.34.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

