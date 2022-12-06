SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,219 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPEM opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

