SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.98. The stock had a trading volume of 39,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,962. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.