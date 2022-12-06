SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Deer Park Road Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Deer Park Road Corp lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Deer Park Road Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $84,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $164.98. The company had a trading volume of 65,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

