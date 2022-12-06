Sourceless (STR) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $167.59 million and $0.59 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,014.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00239937 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.008001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.