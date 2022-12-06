Songbird Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Songbird has a total market cap of $126.01 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

