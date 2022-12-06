Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Announces GBX 6.50 Dividend

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Solid State Stock Performance

Shares of Solid State stock opened at GBX 1,377 ($16.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £155.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,503.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,144.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,120.91. Solid State has a one year low of GBX 913 ($11.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,419 ($17.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Solid State Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

