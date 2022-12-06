Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Announces GBX 6.50 Dividend

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Solid State Stock Performance
Shares of Solid State stock opened at GBX 1,377 ($16.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £155.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,503.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,144.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,120.91. Solid State has a one year low of GBX 913 ($11.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,419 ($17.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Solid State Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.