Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at DA Davidson

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $80.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

