Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMAR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.29.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $80.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805 in the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

