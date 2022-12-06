SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 116,570 shares.The stock last traded at $79.12 and had previously closed at $79.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

SJW Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $37,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $37,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,840 shares of company stock worth $245,289 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SJW Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SJW Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SJW Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Further Reading

